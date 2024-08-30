Tirupati: Rally held on National Sports Day

Tirupati / Chittoor: Doing physical activity daily not only keeps a person fit, but also enables a stress-free life, stated district Collector S Venkateswar. Participating in National Sports Day programme held here on Thursday, he said as per the directions of Central and State governments, sports activities will be held in all schools in Tirupati district for three days from August 29 to 31, commemorating the birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand.

The Collector said students of all schools should be encouraged to take part in sports and games, which will help to keep them physically fit. Sports and games also promote their spirit, confidence and competitive spirit which is the must in the present day world to face challenges or difficulties, he added. Venkateswar informed that ass part of the 3-day National Sports Day, various sports activities will be organised in all schools and also at sports stadiums in the district.

On this occasion, the Collector administered a pledge to the participants affirming that they will take up spiritual activities daily for a minimum of 30 minutes and also encourage their family members and friends to take up any physical exercise.

The Collector flagged off a rally at Srinivasa Sports complex, in which students of various schools and colleges, sports persons and youth participated.

‘Students should join in extracurricular activities for fitness’

Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao called on school students to join extracurricular activities apart from studies to keep themselves fit as being physically fit also helps in concentrating on studies. Participating in National Sports Day held here on Thursday, he assured to try to get more funds from the Centre for providing facilities for promoting sports and games and also for the appointment of coaches to train students of various schools and colleges in the district. Earlier the MP along with others paid floral tributes to the portrait of hockey legend Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated as National Sports Day. MP Prasad Rao said Dhyan Chand with sheer hard work and dedication became one of the greatest hockey players, who was responsible for India to win in three Olympics and also became famous for scoring highest goals in hockey matches.

The MP had flagged off a rally from Sports complex to Gandhi Circle.