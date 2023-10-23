Tirupati: Ramakoti Vijayotsavam today

Tirupati: Sri Ramakoti Vijayotsavam will be held at Sri Kodanda Ramaswamy temple in Tirupati at 10 am on Monday.



It is a tradition to hold Sri Ramakoti Vijayotsavam every year as ‘Sri Ramakoti Vijayotsavam’ where devotees will deposit Sri Ramakoti books written during the year in the temple or in their homes.

On this occasion, crores of Ramakoti books would be taken out in a procession from Sri Kodanda Ramaswamy temple through the four streets and will reach Sri Ramachandra Pushkarini via Doddapuramveedhi, Gandhi Road, Prakasam Road and Mahathi Kalakshetra. At Sri Ramakoti Stupam, these books will be deposited.