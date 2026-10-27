Tirupati Regional Summit signs 67 MoUs worth Rs 11,731 cr

Tirupati: A total of 67 industrial agreements signed at the Regional Partnership Summit are expected to create 20,879 jobs through proposed investments of Rs 11,731.68 crore in Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa and Nellore districts. The summit was held on Monday at KREA University in Sri City as part of the 31st CII Partnership Summit. With this event, Andhra Pradesh completed its five regional investment summits.

Special chief secretary for youth advancement, tourism and culture S S Rawat said the regional summits aimed to extend industrial investments to all parts of the state by making use of local resources and business opportunities. He said 21 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) participated in the Sri City meeting.

Of the 67 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), 50 projects are expected to attract investments of Rs 7,380.68 crore and generate 16,612 jobs. Eighteen of these projects are planned to be established in Sri City.

Rawat said the government was working to create a favourable environment for investment through new industrial policies and regional development plans. He expressed hope that the 31st CII Partnership Summit, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13, 2026, would attract further investments, business partnerships and industrial opportunities. He invited industrialists, investors and representatives of various sectors to participate in the event.

Secretary of the industries and commerce department Y Yuvraj said the government was focusing on promoting regional investments, creating employment for youth and strengthening the industrial sector. He said the proposed ‘One Family – One Entrepreneur’ initiative would encourage self-employment and help improve household incomes.

He said the five districts had 31 MSME parks with around 2,053 acres of land available. Since June 2024, 914 acres had been allocated to MSMEs, creating the potential for Rs 3,885 crore in investments and 41,622 jobs.

Executive director of Cavinkare Private Limited Amudavalli Ranganathan highlighted the problems faced by tomato farmers in the Madanapalle region due to poor market prices. She called for a stronger supply chain connecting farms to international markets to help farmers obtain better prices for their produce.

CII Andhra Pradesh vice-chairman G Sambasiva Rao said the summit discussed business opportunities, advanced manufacturing technologies and knowledge-based industries. He stressed the need to support local entrepreneurs, improve skills and strengthen infrastructure.

The MSME Banking Grievance Redressal Mechanism portal was launched during the event. KREA University vice-chancellor Prof Nirmala Rao, MSME ministry joint development commissioner Sandeep Davu, India Metal One Steel Plate Processing managing director Taizo Iwami also spoke.

AP principal secretary for food processing Chiranjeevi Choudary, Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) CEO Sagili Shanmohan, district collector Dr S Venkateswar, Shubham Bansal, A S Dinesh Kumar, Sri City chairman C Srinivasa Raju, Sri City managing director Ravindra Sannareddy and other officials attended the event.