Tirupati: Religious fervour marks Rathotsavam

Tirupati : On the eighth day of the ongoing annual Karthika Brahmotsavam of Tiruchanur temple, grand Rathotsavam fete was held on Friday.

As the Ratham glided along the Mada streets with rich decorations, Padmavathi Devi blessed devotees in all Her religious splendour assuring the devotees on the fulfillment of their vows. Both Tirumala pontiffs, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, EO A V Dharma Reddy, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam and other officials were also present.