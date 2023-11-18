  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Religious fervour marks Rathotsavam

Tirupati: Religious fervour marks Rathotsavam
x

Goddess Padmavathi being taken out in a procession on Ratham on the eighth day of Karthika Brahmotsavam at Tiruchanur on Friday

Highlights

On the eighth day of the ongoing annual Karthika Brahmotsavam of Tiruchanur temple, grand Rathotsavam fete was held on Friday.

Tirupati : On the eighth day of the ongoing annual Karthika Brahmotsavam of Tiruchanur temple, grand Rathotsavam fete was held on Friday.

As the Ratham glided along the Mada streets with rich decorations, Padmavathi Devi blessed devotees in all Her religious splendour assuring the devotees on the fulfillment of their vows. Both Tirumala pontiffs, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, EO A V Dharma Reddy, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam and other officials were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X