Tirupati: Repair works hit traffic on second ghat road

Tirupati: Much to inconvenience of the pilgrims, the traffic on second (up) ghat road of Tirumala halted for more than one hour on Sunday afternoon due to road repair works. It took more than two hours to the pilgrims going to Tirumala as the construction work at damaged part on second ghat road is underway.

The second ghat road was badly damaged due to heavy rains in November. The TTD authorities took up construction of new road at the damaged place on second ghat road and the works are going on where some security officials along with staff regulating the traffic flow to avoid untoward incidents while going up the hills. Due to road repair works, the traffic going to hill shrine is diverted by the officials and the traffic on first ghat road is meeting at Mokalu Mettu through a link road.

At this point, the security personnel will allow down flow for some time giving break to the up traffic and later they will allow up traffic. With the weekend heavy rush, it took much time to the vehicles going to Tirumala at this meeting point.