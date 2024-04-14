Tirupati: Rising temperature plays spoilsport in campaigning

Tirupati : The soaring temperatures are creating problems to the candidates in taking up electioneering in Tirupati. With day temperature touching 38 degree C, the leaders are finding it difficult to campaign, while activists, particularly paid workers, are hesitating to participate in campaign fearing the heat condition.

This made the political parties to search for other ways to continue electioneering. Some leaders are starting their campaign early in the morning and winding it by 10 am or 11 am and resuming it only in the evening.

JSP nominee Arani Srinivasulu has been meeting people in morning walks at various places, interacting with them, seeking their support for his party. His meeting with walkers or others will continue up to 9 am. Again, along with party activists, he is campaigning from evening to 10 pm.

YSRCP candidate Abhinay Reddy and leaders of other parties also has rescheduled his campaign timings, confined to morning and evening, to avoid scorching sun. A local leader said that they are finding it difficult to get workers for the campaign, who were reluctant due to heat condition.

Kamakshi, a paid worker, said that she will get Rs 300 to Rs 400 daily. She said though they have to brave the blistering heat, they have to participate in the campaigning, as there is no other work for them to earn money. ‘Not only that, we can’t say no to the local (area leader), on whom we depend for some other help,’ she added.

Meanwhile, weather officials indicated the temperature will rise further and cross 40 degree C in the coming days, which will make the campaign tough for the political parties.