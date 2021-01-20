Tirupati: Road safety month to sensitise public on rules

Tirupati: With a theme of 'Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha, the 32nd National Road Safety Month is being observed from January 18 to February 17 across the country. The objective of this annual exercise is to underline the importance of road safety by educating people about traffic rules and to reinforce road safety behaviour among them. The transport department will work in coordination with the police, roads and buildings (R&B), panchayat raj, municipal and medical and health departments in organising various programmes during the month-long campaign. The vehicle dealers, lorry owners associations, driving schools and others will also be involved in sensitising the public about the importance of road safety.



As part of the activities, a walkathon has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday by involving public representatives. The activities include health check-up and eye test to all drivers, awareness programme to bus drivers of educational institutes, two-wheeler rallies to educate the people on the importance of wearing helmet, seat belt, etc.,

District transport commissioner M Basi Reddy told The Hans India that the officials will go to various drivers junctions instead of calling them to one place to sensitise them on road safety guidelines. Symposiums, workshops and seminars will be held along with quiz and essay writing competitions for school children.

He said that Kuppam-Palamaneru-Madanapalle route has become an accident prone area where more number of accidents are taking place. Chittoor-Piler road occupies second place in this regard. Identifying black spots with the coordination of Police and R&B departments safety measures are being taken.

He called upon all two wheeler riders to wear helmets without fail or else a fine of Rs.1000 will be imposed. Out of the 647 accident deaths in 2020, 222 have lost their lives in two-wheeler accidents which underlines the importance of wearing a helmet. During October to December 15000 cases were filed by the transport department for violating road safety norms and imposed fines to the tune of Rs.10 crores in the district.