Tirupati: RPF explains safety measures to MBA students

Tirupati: First year MBA students of Chadalawada Ramanamma College along with their faculty members visited Railway Protection Force office at Tirupati station on Wednesday to know the initiatives and schemes implemented in railway stations with regard to safety and security of women and children.

RPF CI K Madhusudhan explained in detail about the efforts made by the RPF in serving passengers through the initiatives like Meri Saheli, for the safety of single lady passengers travelling in trains, Operation Nanhe Farishte in coordination with Child Help Desk, Operation Amanath among others.

Usage of modern gadgets like neck band system, Segways in creating awareness to passengers in safeguarding their belongings and video surveillance system in detecting offenders and missing persons etc., were also explained.

Child Help Desk coordinator Nagamani along with their team members explained case studies in rescuing children in coordination with RPF.

Dr M Neeraja, convener of women protection cell in Chadalawada Ramanamma college was also present.