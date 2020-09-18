Tirupati: RTC seeks allotment of 10 acre land for garage

Tirupati: APSRTC regional manager T Chengal Reddy met district collector Dr Narayan Bharath Gupta here on Thursday and sought allotment of 10-acre land for garage works. Chengal Reddy met the collector for allotment of land for RTC following APSRTC MD M T Krishnababu videos conference with Collector and Municipal Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha on Thursday.

They discussed the construction of a ramp linking the RTC Central Bus Station here with Garuda Varadhi, the elevated express way aimed to ease traffic congestion in the pilgrim city and also allotment of ten-acre land for construction of garage.



Krishnababu in his discussion with collector explained him that RTC required 10-acre of land for new garage for shifting the existing garage in RTC bus station complex to pave way for construction of a modern RTC bus station replacing the existing the old one, to cope with the increase of buses and also passengers. RTC MD said that the public and staff have to face inconvenience during the construction of ramp for 4-5 months, which is essential to connect the Garuda Varadhi.

Krishna Babu requested Girisha who is also the managing director of Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TDCCL) to complete ramp works early to minimise difficulties to public.

The TSCCL had already prepared the plan and estimation of the ramp and sent it to RTC.