Tirupati: Ruia hospital now gets more oxygen than it needs

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Ram Narayan Ruia Government General Hospital popularly known as Ruia hospital has been equipped with another 10 kl oxygen tanker and medical oxygen generator plant with which it can meet all oxygen requirements in future. The newly-set up oxygen generator and oxygen tanker were inaugurated by MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the government has been trying to bring in more facilities at hospitals. In view of the possible Covid third wave, the government wants to establish more oxygen plants to overcome supply shortages. Now, the hospital is equipped with more oxygen supplies than the required capacity, he said.

The government has sanctioned Rs 1.20 crore oxygen generator plant and by spending another Rs 1 crore additional 10 kl tanker was set up and all pipeline and other works were taken up. It will become a boon for the poor people who come for treatment at Ruia hospital. Bhumana praised the doctors' services during Covid.

With the new 10 kl oxygen tanker the stored liquid oxygen can be supplied to about 300-350 beds. The hospital is already equipped with 10 kl, 6 kl and 3 kl tankers which were in use.

The 6 kl tanker is being used for paediatric use. Still, due to delay in timely supply of liquid oxygen to the tanker the hospital witnessed a nightmare on May 10 following which at least 20 patients have died.

The hospital authorities have said that using oxygen generator, supply shortages can be overcome. The low pressure problems can be avoided as it can produce 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute. It sucks oxygen from the air and can fill the tank which will avoid the need for liquid oxygen supply. It can be filled into bulk cylinders also and can be supplied directly through the pipes to ICU beds.

Ruia hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi, mayor Dr R Sirisha, hospital RMOs Dr E B Devi, Dr Hari Krishna, working committee chairman Bandla Chandrasekhar and others were present on the occasion.