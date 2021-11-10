Tirupati: Sanitiser kits, Amukkara Choornam tablets distributed free of cost

Tirupati: The Siddha Clinical Research Unit (SCRU) has distributed sanitiser kits and 'Amukkara Choornam' tablets free of cost to 800 housekeeping staff working in SVIMS on Tuesday.

The SCRU of the Ministry of AYUSH has been functioning from SVIMS campus. As part of Ajadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Swaccha Bharat, SCRU took up the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, SVIMS Director cum Vice-Chancellor Dr B Vengamma praised the role of sanitary workers among the frontline workers fighting against Covid pandemic. She felt that the Amukkara Choornam tablets made of Ashwagandha under Ayurveda system were provided by SCRU following the guidelines of the Ministry of AYUSH to help increase their immunity levels.

The in-charge of SCRU Tirupati unit Dr K Samraj thanked the Director for extending all cooperation for the development of Siddha clinic. He said that the Amukkara Choornam tablets (Prophylactic medicine) will be distributed to people in Tirupati and surrounding areas free of cost within one week.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Registrar Dr Sridhar Babu and others took part in the programme.