Tirupati: ‘Science fair helps children exhibit their talent’

Tirupati : Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati, is celebrating Children’s Day by organising Children’s Science Festival-2023, in collaboration with Tirupati Balotsavam for two days, which began on Friday for the benefit of students.

During this celebration, a science fair is being conducted to provide an opportunity for the students to exhibit their models on science, technology, engineering and mathematics and a science drama contest to provide a stage for the students to showcase their talent of acting to communicate the given theme.

Nearly 50 science, technology, engineering and mathematics related models were displayed by the students from various schools in and around Tirupati. About 10 dramas were performed on the topic ‘Science for Better Society’ and ‘Life and Works of Indian Scientist’. Children’s Science Festival was inaugurated by G Devendra Babu, TTD Deputy Executive Officer. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the importance of such science fairs and science drama contest and insisted students to participate in more and more numbers. Such participation will encourage students to know more about the science and inculcate the habit of research and development.

Tirupati Balotsavam President Tenkayala Damodaram presided over the function. Science fair models will be exhibited and science drama shall be performed at the centre on Saturday also. The festival is open for visitors to make children witness students’ scientific ideas and creativity.