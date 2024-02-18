Tirupati: Sectoral officers told they have a crucial role in election process

Tirupati : District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha told the election sectoral officers and police sectoral officers to be on alert while discharging election duties, considering that every election is new to them. He took part in the training programme of the sectoral officers along with SP Malika Garg held at SV University Srinivasa auditorium on Saturday and directed them on their election duties and responsibilities.

The Collector also created awareness on the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs). General elections to the legislative Assembly and Parliament are being held for the first time in Tirupati district. Sectoral officers should take responsibilities of 5-10 polling centres in their limits with complete awareness and take steps to conduct the polling smoothly.

The Collector made it clear that sectoral officers should take key responsibilities from the stage of observation of polling centres till EVMs are kept in safe custody in strong room after the completion of polling. At every stage, they should follow the Election Commission’s guidelines in toto and have complete understanding of the EC’s handbook. They should take steps to enable all the voters to exercise their franchise. The polling should be held in such a way that no re polling has to be held.

SP Malika Garg said that police sectoral officers should take steps to create assurance to the voters to exercise their franchise in a peaceful atmosphere.

Special focus should be laid on implementing election code of conduct and polling centres where poll violations took place in the past. Vigilance must be there in areas which have criminal activities and where chances of preventing one section of voters from using their voting rights. Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, returning officer Aditi Singh and other officials also spoke.