Live
- Trump launches sneaker line after court fined him $355 mn penalty in civil fraud case
- Indian men's team keen to take on Spain in the FIH Hockey Pro League
- Students take to anti-sleep pills in exam season
- Makers of ‘Ganja Shankar’ told to change the film's title
- A new twist to Andhra Pradesh’s capital saga
- PM Modi's poll mantra to BJP leaders: Next 100 days crucial, win every one's trust
- Newly appointed Tadepalligudem DSP meets Kottu Satyanarayana
- Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS visits Akkaya Palli Park
- Alla Nani says development of Dalits can only be achieved through the YCP
- YS Jagan likely to release manifesto today in Siddham Sabha
Just In
Tirupati: Sectoral officers told they have a crucial role in election process
Tirupati Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and SP Malika Gargheld a training programme for sectoral officers on their duties and responsibilities
Tirupati : District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha told the election sectoral officers and police sectoral officers to be on alert while discharging election duties, considering that every election is new to them. He took part in the training programme of the sectoral officers along with SP Malika Garg held at SV University Srinivasa auditorium on Saturday and directed them on their election duties and responsibilities.
The Collector also created awareness on the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs). General elections to the legislative Assembly and Parliament are being held for the first time in Tirupati district. Sectoral officers should take responsibilities of 5-10 polling centres in their limits with complete awareness and take steps to conduct the polling smoothly.
The Collector made it clear that sectoral officers should take key responsibilities from the stage of observation of polling centres till EVMs are kept in safe custody in strong room after the completion of polling. At every stage, they should follow the Election Commission’s guidelines in toto and have complete understanding of the EC’s handbook. They should take steps to enable all the voters to exercise their franchise. The polling should be held in such a way that no re polling has to be held.
SP Malika Garg said that police sectoral officers should take steps to create assurance to the voters to exercise their franchise in a peaceful atmosphere.
Special focus should be laid on implementing election code of conduct and polling centres where poll violations took place in the past. Vigilance must be there in areas which have criminal activities and where chances of preventing one section of voters from using their voting rights. Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, returning officer Aditi Singh and other officials also spoke.