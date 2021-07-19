Tirupati: SFI, DYFI leaders stage protest against job calendar

Tirupati: Ahead of the 'Chalo Vijayawada' protest slated on Monday, police arrested leaders of the various student and youth organisations which called for the protest against government recent release of 'Job Calendar.'

A group leaders including DYFI district general secretary S Jayachandra, SFI district secretary Madhv Krishna and others were taken in into preventive custody here on Sunday while they were preparing for their journey to Vijayawada to participate in the

protest. Preventive arrests of students and youth leaders were made in Madanapalli, Chittoor and Punganur also. It may be noted here that various students organisations since a month protesting demanding the government to withdraw the job calendar and issue a fresh one duly including all the vacancies in government departments for taking up recruitment for the benefit of the unemployed youth.

Speaking on the occasion, DYFI district secretary S Jayachandra criticised the government for the preventive arrests of the youth leaders to foil the protest meet in Vijayawada. He said the government released not the job calendar but jobless calendar as it is not going to benefit the unemployed youth waiting for long for jobs.

Stating that for eye wash the government notified just about 10,000 posts in the job calendar while the fact was that in education department alone more than 25,000 teachers post are vacant, he affirmed that the protests would continue till the government issue a revised job calendar for the benefit of the unemployed youth in the state.