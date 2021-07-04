Top
Tirupati : Sikaris urge government to protect lands from encroachments

Sikari(Nakkala) Welfare Association organising secretary for Nellore and Chittoor districts Dabba Parasunath speaking to media at Press Club in Tirupati on Saturday
Highlights

Sikari(Nakkala) Welfare Association organising secretary for Nellore and Chittoor districts Dabba Parasunath demanded the government to protect their lands located at Audi Maratapuram of Chintalapalem village in Yerpedu mandal from encroachments

Tirupati : Sikari(Nakkala) Welfare Association organising secretary for Nellore and Chittoor districts Dabba Parasunath demanded the government to protect their lands located at Audi Maratapuram of Chintalapalem village in Yerpedu mandal from encroachments.

Addressing media at Press Club here on Saturday, Parasunath said they have threat from landlords, who are trying to grab their lands in an extent of 560 acres.

He said the lands were allotted some 50 years back and with the land value increasing, the landlords in the surrounding villages are trying to grab them.

"Being illiterates and poor, the landlords trying to occupy their lands forcefully using political clouts which they have been resisting since long back," he said and added that the DKT pattas for their lands were issued in 1971.

