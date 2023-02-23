Tirupati: Sipai Subramanyam denies 'cash payment' allegations

Tirupati: Dr Sipai Subramanyam, the YSRCP nominee for MLC election (Chittoor Local Authorities Constituency), stoutly denied the allegation that he paid a huge amount to get ticket to contest the election. Speaking to the media persons here on Wednesday, he said that the YSRCP as a policy gave 61 percent of the MLC seats to backward communities.

"The party chose me, as I belong to the backward Van-nireddy, which is having a sizeable presence in Chittoor and Tirupati districts,'' he said adding that there was no truth in the allegation. Reacting to BJP leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy statement, he said that he was ready to swear anywhere in any temple including Kanipakam as desired by the BJP leader. It may be noted here that Subramanyam, a leading doctor known for his social service activities was allotted the seat to contest MLC election from Chittoor Local Authorities Constituency.