Tirupati: Siva Parvati Kalyanam held

Tirupati : On the ninth day of Sri Kapileswara Swamy annual Brahmotsavam in Tirupati, celestial Kalyanam of Lord Siva and Goddess Parvati was held on Saturday. Under the guidance of temple chief priest Manivasan Gurukul, priests performed the celestial Kalyanam of Parvati Parameshwar.

Later, both the God and Goddess paraded through the streets and blessed devotees. Brahmotsavam will conclude with Trisula Snanam on Sunday (March 10).

Dhwajavarohanam will be held between 6 pm and 7.30 pm. The annual fest will conclude with Ravanasura Vahanaseva held from 8 to 10 pm.

Tirupati Mayor Dr Sirisha, temple Deputy EO Devendra Babu, AEO Subbaraju and devotees participated in this celestial Kalyanam.b