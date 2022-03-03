Tirupati: Slew of tech innovations showcased at SPMVV

Tirupati: The campus synergy of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has organised an exhibition on Technological Innovations and Entrepreneurship Education and Hackathon as part of weeklong celebrations of National Science Day. Prof Duvvuru Jamuna, Vice-Chancellor, inaugurated the exhibition and stated that the objective was to showcase the innovations developed by SPMVV Technopreneur Promotion Programme (TePP) under PRISM scheme and innovations and facilities available in Technology Business Incubation Centre, Women Bio-nest Incubation Facility and CURIE AI of SPMVV to inculcate curiosity and nurture innovative thinking among students.



The event was sponsored by DSIR-PRISM and conducted in collaboration with UN-APCIC, Women ICT Frontier Initiative. The exhibition displayed innovations and facilities available in the exhibition related to affordable healthcare, clean energy, Green technology, embedded computational tools, industrial smart materials waste to wealth.

The Technology Business Incubator (TBI) has showcased their products developed by their Innovators in domains of Internet of Things & Life Sciences. IoT based products such as drones are used for surveillance from a security point of view and 3 D Printers for making various models. Life sciences products are related to healthcare & women hygiene. Later, along with V-C, Registrar Prof DM Mamata interacted with the press and explained the objectives of week-long celebrations. Prof S Jyothi, Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi, Dr Sri Rajani, Prof R Usha, Dr T Surya Kumar, CEO, TBI were also present. Prof P Uma Maheswari said that SPMVV PRISM was positioned in the first position among 12 centres in the country for promoting innovations and leveraging with start-ups.

Prof K Hema Chandra Reddy, Chairman, AP State Council for Higher Education, joined the inaugural session of Hackathon virtually and highlighted that the higher educational institutions should play a crucial role in establishing a flexible and path breaking system for creating an ecosystem to build an innovative culture. Dr Ramunaja Benerjee, Scientist, Member Secretary, PRISM, DSR narrated about the industrial revolution, national building and importance of technological innovation for knowledge economy. In the Hackathon 18 participants from different disciplines have presented their ideas for new prototypes. Three best presentations were selected which will be given a cash prize of Rs 1,000 each. The faculty and students from SPMVV, Sri Padmavathi Degree College and school children have visited the exhibition.