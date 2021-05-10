Tirupati: SP Venkata Appala Naidu exhorts public to follow curfew orders

Tirupati: In an effort to enforce curfew orders effectively to contain spread of Covid-19 in the pilgrim city, Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu on Sunday conducted extensive inspections from the busy Town Club junction to Nalugukalla mandapam circle covering many areas where vehicle and public movement was normally heavy.

At Annarao circle on the busy KT Road, the SP himself held a placard in Telugu stressing public 'Follow curfew orders - check Covid' while inspecting the area told his men strictly enforce the prohibitory orders daily from 12 noon.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP warned the people against venturing out on the streets on flimsy grounds which he said nothing short of inviting the lurking Covid to their home endangering their lives and families.

Citing the rapid increase of cases in the city, he repeatedly told not take light of the alarming Covid situation and co-operate with police for bringing pandemic under control. He made it clear no vehicles will be allowed after 12 pm except goods transport, essentials, ambulance and medical emergency vehicles and added that there will be no curbs on movement of public and vehicles from 6 in the morning to 12 noon.

The SP told the people that any laxity on their part in adhering curfew rules also cause risk to others in emergency and also invite police case subtly warning people stop loitering on roads.