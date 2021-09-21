Tirupati : SP Venkata Appala Naidu introduces new system for speedy redressal of grievances

Tirupati : Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu has introduced new system which will reduce the complainants' hurdles of frequently visiting concerned police station after attending grievance programme organised on every Monday at District Police Office(DPO).

It is routine problem arising in the case of almost every complainant after meeting with the SP on grievance day that the concerned Station House Officer(SHO) or his subordinate did not respond properly at the SP's reference by taking it as routine process and makes the victim to visit the station repeatedly.

After noticing this problem, the SP Naidu initiated a new system according to which every SHO in the Urban District, DSPs and ASPs should attend the 'Spandana' –grievance day programme on every Monday.

Due to this, after receiving the complaint from a victim, the problem will be solved on the spot in the presence of concerned SHO or other authority.

"If this system will be implemented properly, the long waiting outside the station and days long roaming around the police station will be avoided and also the complainant will be escaped from greasing of palms of some staff at the station for making favour apart from getting solved their problem on the spot," opined a DSP on condition of anonymity.

All the SHOs and other top officials in the department working in the Urban District were already informed to attend every Spandana programme without fail.

Urban SP Naidu while speaking to The Hans India said this system was possible here where the jurisdiction is limited and this will mainly avoid miscommunication between SHOs and administrators (SP, ASP).

"I heard many complaints from complainants explaining non-cooperation from concerned SHOs and other staff and to remove all the confusion, this new system was introduced," the SP explained.

He confidently said about 60 per cent of grievances will be solved on the spot except some those needed enquiries.