Tirupati: Special teams formed to curb robberies, thefts

Tirupati: To put check to crimes in the temple city and beefing up the security, Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu has made extensive surprise inspections in the city till Thursday early morning since Wednesday midnight.

He went around the city particularly covering focal points including railway station, bus stand, TTD Choultries, universities, Zoo Park road, lodges, Alipiri Link Bus Station where he personally check the suspected persons using Pins and Popillan device which can display the old criminals details immediately after taking finger prints of the suspect.

The SP verified the records of parked vehicles, autos and dormitories located near bus stand and railway station.

He also directed the officials to install additional CC cameras at required points in the city to increase the surveillance and wanted them to work with dedication in protecting law and order and peace in the temple city.

He wanted the staff to initiate stringent action against those who were responsible for breaking law and order in the city.