  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Special teams formed to curb robberies, thefts

Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu taking the fingerprints of suspected persons at RTC bus stand on Pins and Popillans device to identify the old criminals, in Tirupati on Thursday
x

Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu taking the fingerprints of suspected persons at RTC bus stand on Pins and Popillans device to identify the old criminals, in Tirupati on Thursday

Highlights

To put check to crimes in the temple city and beefing up the security, Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu has made extensive surprise inspections in the city till Thursday early morning since Wednesday midnight.

Tirupati: To put check to crimes in the temple city and beefing up the security, Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu has made extensive surprise inspections in the city till Thursday early morning since Wednesday midnight.

He went around the city particularly covering focal points including railway station, bus stand, TTD Choultries, universities, Zoo Park road, lodges, Alipiri Link Bus Station where he personally check the suspected persons using Pins and Popillan device which can display the old criminals details immediately after taking finger prints of the suspect.

The SP verified the records of parked vehicles, autos and dormitories located near bus stand and railway station.

He also directed the officials to install additional CC cameras at required points in the city to increase the surveillance and wanted them to work with dedication in protecting law and order and peace in the temple city.

He wanted the staff to initiate stringent action against those who were responsible for breaking law and order in the city.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X