Tirupati: SPMVV becomes thriving destination for global students

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has been forging ahead in strengthening its international programmes with innovative initiatives. It has been designing the courses with an international focus to increase the proportion of international students and it has already started yielding desirable results. Now, it has decided to launch the 'Overseas Education Cell' to facilitate support to its students to study abroad from this year.



SPMVV has already entered MoUs with other universities and institutions like Blekinge Institute of Technology (BTH), Sweden to offer BTech dual engineering degree, advanced four years diploma courses and certificate courses in Indian music in collaboration with Telugu Association of North America (TANA), Suswara Academy of Music, Dallas, Raga Vahihi music Academy, USA. It also offers PhD programmes to international women students. Currently there are 351 off campus international students on roll under various programmes while another five PhDs were already awarded.

Speaking to The Hans India, Vice Chancellor Prof Jamuna Duvvuru explained that SPMVV offers a 4-year BTech Dual Degree Programme in B Tech Electronics and Communications Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science Engineering. The admitted students will study mandatory three years education at SPMVV and one year of mandatory education at BTH, Sweden.

Upon successful completion of four years, the student will be expected to receive 4-year BTech from SPMVV and Bachelor of Science from BTH. The students can continue to study two-year master programmes offered by BTH, Sweden without an exit after BTech. The students also get scholarships in 4th year of BTech and at Master's level on merit basis. Monica Gotupalli and Kosuru Harika from SPMVV received BTH Merit Scholarship to the tune of Rs 8.8 lakh of fee waiver each, the V-C stated.

The admission notification for this dual degree programme for 2021-22 was already released and the last date for receipt of applications will be October 25. The three branches will have 10 seats each and the selection will be based on ranks obtained in IIT JEE (Mains)/AP EAMCET/ T EAMCET/ Marks in Intermediate. Prof Jamuna said that a separate office was established with human resources and was headed by Dean Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi and Associate Dean Prof Dwaram VJ Lakshmi. It also has an international relations internal desk with faculty of different disciplines on campus and an advisory board.

The faculty of university has been carrying out various academic and research activities in association with faculty of Stanford University, Penn State University, Ohio University, Sussex and Oxford University. The SPMVV team was working with the University of Sussex on a research project. The International Relations office has been organising International webinars involving international experts which enables sharing of knowledge.

