Tirupati: SPMVV gets Rs 100 cr Central grant under PM-USHA scheme

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) made the entire State proud by getting a grant of Rs 100 crore under Prime Minister Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme, which aims to address key gaps and issues in higher education institutions.



This is a centrally sponsored scheme to fund Institutions in States and Union Territories under which the Central government selected one institution from each State in the country, while SPMVV, which is the only women’s University in the State, got the opportunity from AP.

Describing it as a proud moment, Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi told the media on Monday that it helps greatly towards women empowerment and to impart quality education with various advanced facilities in the campus. Saying that the University got Rs 25 crore in 2018 under RUSA with which hostel buildings and other infrastructure could be provided.

Now, the Central government accepted the proposals under PM-USHA and sanctioned Rs 100 crore. The Vice-Chancellor said that out of the sanctioned amount, Rs 50 crore will be spent for infrastructure construction while Rs 15 crore to be earmarked for infrastructure renovation. Also, for equipment and soft components the balance Rs 35 crore will be spent.

This will facilitate the University in setting up centres for research in drug development, artificial intelligence, translational / transdisciplinary research, nanotechnology, lecture halls, smart classrooms, centre for excellence for social innovation, hostel for international students among other things. It was also planned to renovate audio-visual lab, humanities block, existing labs etc., State of the art equipment for advanced research in science and technology like STEM etc., will be procured.

Prof Bharathi said the expected outcome will be in improvement in students facilities, placements which will further increase students enrolment. There will be an overall improvement in ranks, grades of university and articles can be published in journals with high impact factor.

She added Khelo India scheme is expected to be inaugurated in the campus soon by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with some other inaugurations. The next convocation of the University will be held on March 7 in which Chancellor and Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer will take part.

Registrar Prof N Rajani was also present. On the occasion, the VC and Registrar cut a cake and celebrated the moment.