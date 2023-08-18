  • Menu
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: SPMVV secures 35th rank in ‘India Today’ ranking system

SPMVV V-C Prof D Bharathi congratulating Prof T Tripura Sundari in Tirupati on Thursday. Registrar Prof N Rajani and other faculty are seen.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) secured 35th rank in the prestigious India Today ranking system at national-level in government universities category.

Tirupati : Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) secured 35th rank in the prestigious India Today ranking system at national-level in government universities category. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof D Bharathi congratulated Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) director Prof T Tripura Sundari and her team for getting a better rank in the first attempt itself. Registrar Prof N Rajani said that though the University is not having any affiliated colleges, it could secure a better position with the efforts of teaching and non-teaching faculties. Prof Venkata Krishna, Prof Vidyavathi, Prof Sitha and other IQAC members were present.

