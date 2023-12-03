  • Menu
Tirupati: Sports conducted for women employees

Women employees participating in a sports event, organised by RASS in Tirupati on Saturday
Women employees participating in a sports event, organised by RASS in Tirupati on Saturday

Tirupati: City-based NGO RASS conducted sports competitions for its women employees and also to the members of its thrift associations here on Saturday.

SV University Arts and Science College Principal Prof Padmanabham, the chief guest, inaugurated the sports competition. He said that participating in sports and games will provide the much-needed break from routine life and also help to overcome stress. He lauded RASS for its various social service programmes for women, aged, children and also differently abled. RASS general secretary Venkatratnam gave a detailed account on RASS sponsored various social activities and also training programmes.

SVU Arts and Science College vice-principal Syam Mohan, RASS director Nagaraju, joint secretary Mamatha and others were present.

