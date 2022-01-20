Tirupati: SSSAT to provide nutritious breakfast to 50,000 students of government schools

Tirupati: Karnataka-based spiritual organisation Sri Sathya Sai Annapurna Trust (SSSAT) launched a programme to provide nutritious breakfast every day to about 50,000 school children studying in government schools in Chandragiri constituency.

Nutritious food will be supplied to students as breakfast under the programme which was formally launched at Thummala Gunta ZP High School here on Wednesday by Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and SSSAT founder Madhusudhana Sai.

Speaking on the occasion, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said SSSAT founder Madhusudhana Sai initiated this largesse programme to provide nutritious breakfast to about 50,000 students every day drawing inspiration from Jagananna Gorumudda scheme. He added that this would go a long way in providing sound health to the school students who are tomorrow's citizens.

Madhusudhana Sai said everyone in the society should get involved in some sort of social service as 'Service to man is Service to God'. He said he was contributing his bit to ensure good health of youth. Thummalagunta sarpanch Subbaramireddy, Midday meal scheme Assistant Director Vijayendra Rao, school teachers Prameela, Gopinath and Chandra Reddy were present.