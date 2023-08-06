Tirupati: Stalemate on master plan roads in SV University may end soon

Tirupati: In a significant development, the stalemate on the three master plan roads passing through SV University is going to end soon with the corporation offering an amicable solution.

Reliable sources said the Corporation following stiff opposition from the students, teachers of SV University, social organisations and political parties, decided to take up only two roads instead of originally proposed three.

The corporation is now planning to lay two roads on the two ends of the campus so as to not to disturb any activity within the campus. Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, the brain behind the corporation taking up the master plan roads for city development, himself took the initiative of discussing with all those opposing the roads and offered the modified road plan so as to make all the people including students, teachers and political parties agree for the roads.

Accordingly, one road will start between SV University and SV Arts College without touching university land while the second road will be from Gate 5 to the last point of the university passing through the staff quarters, NCC Nagar and joining the Zoo Park road away from the university.

The Corporation also conveyed its readiness to construct a few buildings which have to be removed for laying the two roads at a suitable place in the university campus on its own cost.

The corporation’s new proposal was willing to help most of the people with which the issue is nearing a positive end.

Meanwhile, leaders of the united forum of SV University employees met at the Senate hall on Saturday and discussed the ongoing master plan roads issue.

Speaking at the meeting, teaching association secretary M Bhaskar Reddy said that they agreed to construct a new 100 ft road between Gas godown and sports block. Due to this, the gas godown has to be shifted and built a new one for which the deputy Mayor of the corporation has agreed.

YSR Universities employees’ federation state president K Murali Reddy said that they have also agreed to build another 100 ft road besides NARL guest house. Corporator Ramaswamy Venkateswarlu and representatives of other employees’ unions were also present at the meeting.