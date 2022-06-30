Tirupati: Startups can change the fate of agri sector

Tirupati: Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) Registrar Prof Mamatha opined that good startups can change the fate of agri-sector in the country.

Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS) of SV Agriculture College started a two-month long training programme for agricultural entrepreneurs of fourth batch in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The selected entrepreneurs will be trained at Agri Business Incubator of Acharya NG Ranga Agriculure University in Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar Mamatha said the startups with right direction will give expected results.

Citing Israel which introduced drone system and drip system for effective farming, she wanted the researchers to invent good farming techniques with incubators help. P Bala Hussain Reddy, Principal Investigator and CEO of ANGRAU's Agri Business Incubator explained the journey of promotion of Agri startups since 2019.

Associate Director of Research S Kaleemullah emphasised on the development of agriculture and doubling of farmers' income, apart from the technology generation by the research centres of Agricultural Universities and also the transfer of technology by the extension units.

He said the Agri startups play a significant role in enhancing the agricultural productivity while creating employment opportunities. They also help in providing solutions to the farmers' problems through their innovative ideas.

ANGRAU board member T Muralinath Reddy and RARS scientists were present.