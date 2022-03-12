Tirupati: Street vendors to conduct state-level meet on March 22

Tirupati: AP Veedhi Vikraya Vikrayadaarula Karmika Federation (APVVKF – affiliated to CPI) leaders planned to conduct a conference on March 22 in Tirupati to highlight the importance of implementation of 'Protection of Livelihood and Regularisation of Street Vending Act of 2014' immediately. The Act meant for benefit of street vendors in urban areas is aimed at protection of their legitimate rights and from harassment by police and civic authorities. It is also aimed at demarcation of "vending zones" on the basis of "traditional natural markets", proper representation of vendors and women in decision making bodies and establishment of effective grievance redressal system.

The Act explains that the concerned civic authority should also form town/city vending committees and provide office space, implementing penalty for contraventions (flouting the act) by any authority. This was also not done in any city or town in the state so far.

Despite fighting long time for vendors' rights protection, the government did not focus on implementing the Act which led APVVKF leaders to intensify their fight.

As part of it, the Federation decided to organise a state-level conference in Tirupati wherein former CBI Joint Director V V Lakshminarayana and AITUC state president R Ravindra Nath will attend to give moral boost to the fight and to chalk out future course of action plan.

Speaking to The Hans India, APVVKF state president Ch Sivakumar said the street vendors, who are more than 3.5 lakh in the state, are facing a lot of problems, particularly with police every day. Despite many representations and taking up protests, he said the government not bothered about the street vendors' problems and the Federation decided to intensify their stir to press the government for implementing the Act in letter and spirit.