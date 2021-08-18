Tirupati: Student bodies demand stern action against culprit

Tirupati: Various political parties and student unions including DYFI and SFI held protest rallies in Tirupati on Tuesday condemning the brutal killing of engineering student Ramya in Guntur district and they demanded that the government take proper action to protect the lives of women.

Under the banner of AIDWA, DYFI and SFI, CPM allied organisations, the leaders staged a protest forming a human chain at busy Bhavani Nagar Circle on Tuesday condemning the brutal murder of engineering student Ramya. They demanded that the government take stern action against the murderer Sasi Krishna who killed Ramya in full public view and demanded Rs 25 lakh financial assistance to her family, who lost their grownup educated daughter.

AIDWA district secretary P Sai Lakshmi, city president Sujathamma, SFI district secretary Madhav, district president Akbar and others were present.

Jana Sena Party leaders and activists organised a candle rally at Nalugukaalla Mandapam on Tuesday evening. They raised slogans against the government for its failure in providing safety for women in the State and demanded capital punishment to the accused in Ramya murder case.

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All India Mahila Samskrithika Sangam (AIMSS) held a protest rally from Ramakrishna Circle to Jyothi Theatre Circle, denouncing the killing of engineering student in Guntur district.