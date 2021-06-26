Tirupati: Student leaders demand release of revised job calendar

Tirupati: As part of statewide protest under the banner of AP Udyoga Porata Samithi, members of various students and youth organisations including SFI, AISF, DYFI, AIYF and Telugu Yuvatha staged a protest against the government released job calendar, at RDO office here on Saturday.

The leaders of various unions in one voice criticised the job calendar released by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government as nothing but jobless calendar and making the youth unemployed.

They demanded the government to revise job calendar assuring 1.20 lakh jobs. They said the present job calendar was now providing only 12,143 jobs, which in any way does not satisfy the unemployed youth in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Yandapalli Srinivasulu Reddy, who joined in support of protesting student unions, said the government has released notification for only 12, 143 jobs against 2. 40 lakh vacant posts.

In the job calendar, he said there were 2,300 posts laying vacant for both Group I and Group II but the government has issued notification only for 36 posts which is nothing but betraying the unemployed youth.

He demanded the government to issue notification at least for 50, 000 posts in the state.

Telugu Yuvatha chief Anand Goud wanted Jagan Mohan Reddy to stand on his promise made before coming to power that he will fill up 2. 40 lakh posts and also demanded the government to revise the job calendar by increasing the number of posts.

Jayachandra, Narendra from DYFI, Madhav from SFI, Chalapathy, Uday, Sasi from AISF, Ramakrishna, Damu from AIYF, Ravinaidu, Pavan Kalyan from Telugu Yuvatha participated in the protest.

In a novel way, ABVP activists led by Harikrishana staged a protest separately at RDO office by lying prostrate on the ground at the main entrance of the office indicating that they are requesting CM to revise job calendar by paying face down salute to him. ABVP leaders Harikrishna, Supriaya, Raghanedra, Bhaskar, Gayathri and others were present.