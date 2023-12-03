Live
Tirupati: Students stage dharna
Students of TTD-run SV Arts College staged a dharna here on Saturday, demanding suspension of College Principal T Narayanamma and Vigilance personnel, holding them responsible for the death of a student.
Jitendra Kumar, B Com second year student and native of Sirugapuram of Kurnool district, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday.
The college students took out a rally from SV Arts College to TTD administrative building and staged a protest. Tension prevailed when the police tried to stop students from entering the office.
Students raised slogans demanding suspension of college Principal and also the Vigilance personnel, alleging that they had beaten the deceased blue and black.
Student union leaders Bandi Chalapathi (AISF), Madhav (SFI), Pujari Raghavendra and Pawan Kumar (ABVP) and others alleged that the Vigilance personnel, who enquired about the incident in the college, severely beat Jitendra Kumar in front of other students. They said that Jitendra felt humiliated over this incident and committed suicide by jumping before a running train at Srinivasa Mangapuram on Thursday late night.