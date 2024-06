Tirupati: Sundararaja Swamy utsavam commences

Tirupati: The three-day Sundararaja Swamy Avatara Utsavams commenced on a grand religious note in the sub-temple of Sri Padmavati Devi temple in Tiruchanoor on Thursday.

In the evening, unjal seva was organised at Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam. On the first day, the utsava deity blessed His devotees on Pedda Sesha Vahanam.

AEO Ramesh and others were present.