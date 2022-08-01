Tirupati: SV Music College gets good response to UG, PG courses

Tirupati: Admissions in TTD run SV Music and Dance College got impetus and many including children, students, housewives and elderly persons are getting admission with immense interest in learning the music.



It may be noted here that the SV Music and Dance College was established in 1960 with five faculty members and 10 students only.

Though the TTD running the college to preserve traditional music and dance forms, it is affiliated to SV University in terms of curses.

Over 2,000 students pursuing various full time and part-time courses in the college. The college is offering Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Dance and Master's in Music and Dance apart from Visarada under full time courses.

Speaking to The Hans India, College Principal B Sudhakar said that the sincere and dedicated efforts of staff yielding results and admissions increased this year compared to earlier academic years. Sudhakar was alumni of this college in 1976 and after seven years of learning Mrudangam, he became lecturer in 1984. After working 37 years as lecturer in Mrudangam department, he was appointed as principal in 2022. Though his family has no music background, he joined as student and became principal to the college. His mother M Sarojamma is a housewife and father Melpakam Venkatramaiah served as councillor to Tirupati in 1950s. Sudhakar said many are eagerly coming to get the admission in the college irrespective of age group from 8 years to 65 years as the music alone can give peace of mind from routine mechanical life.

The college offers 12 courses under UG and PG as fulltime courses and intermediate is qualification for getting admission in UG courses. He said part-time courses in the evening have been attracting children, youth, professionals, employees and housewives to learn music and dance. Evening college is affiliated to Potti Srirumulu University of Hyderabad.

He said this is the only Music College in South India offering 12 full time courses in six subjects including Vocal, Violin, Veena, Flute, Nadaswaram and students can also learn Bharathanatyam here.

In the evening courses, Kuchipudi is also being taught.

Apart from this, he said SV Nadaswaram and Dolu Pathasala, affiliated to SV Music College, is offering full time courses for six years (4-year certificate course + 2-year diploma course).

"Music is divine and gives solace to any person from mental pressures. Particularly, the singers or performers will get 'Thadhathmyam' while performing," he said and added that learning music is imperative to any person in present busy lives as it will give solace to mental problems. He hoped the college would be upgraded into University to help more in protecting and propagating the greatness of classical music.