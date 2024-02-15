Tirupati: SVCMD students should bring cultural renaissance says Bhumana Karunakara Reddy

Tirupati : Fine Arts students of TTD-run Sri Venkateswara College of Music and Dance should take up the responsibility of bringing cultural renaissance and sustain great Indian traditional fine arts for future generations, advocated TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of three-day South Indian Festival of Dance and Music ‘Kala Vaibhavam’ at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Wednesday, he said the 63-year-old Music and Dance college has a great history of producing eminent artistes like Pasupati, Nedanuri, Balantrapu Rajanikanta Rao, Nookala China Satyanarayana, KV Gopalaswamy Naidu and many more. He told the students that they are blessed to be the students of a versatile Fine Arts institution.

Sri Shakti Peethadeeshwari Mataji Ramyananda Bharati welcomed TTD’s gesture of organising traditional cultural event involving all Southern States. She said that Kala Vaibhavam was commenced on the auspicious day of Vasanta Panchami, which happens to be the birthday of Goddess of Wisdom, Knowledge and Sangeet, Saraswati Devi and wished all the students to take forward the ancient fine arts with finesse.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, Padma Shri Kumari Kanyakumari, SV Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Acharya Rani Sadasivamurthy, TTD Chief Audit Officer and Special Officer of the College Seshashailendra, DEO Dr M Bhaskar Reddy, Principal Dr Uma Muddubala also spoke on the occasion.

Later, vocal, instrumental music, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and Kathakali dance programmes were performed by artistes of different States on the first day.

Kathakali performance of Lavanasura Vadham by Trissur students, Nadaswaram by Chidambaram students, Bharatnatyam by Chennai students, Kuchipudi by Tirupati students, vocal concert by Hyderabad students on first day captivated the audience. Former and present faculty of SV College of Music and Dance were felicitated for their contributions to the development of SVCMD.