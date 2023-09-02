Tirupati: SVIMS cardiology ICU modernised with Rs 22 Laks

Tirupati : The modernised ICU at Cardiology wing of SVIMS and seminar hall are inaugurated by the Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr RV Kumar on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Director said that earlier, TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy, who visited the cardiology wing and directed to modernise it.

Accordingly, it was upgraded with Rs 22 lakh. Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Medical Superintendent Dr R Ram, Cardiology department head Dr D Rajasekhar, Dr Vanajakshamma, Dr Jayachandra Reddy, Dr Koti Redddy and others were present.