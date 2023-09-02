  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: SVIMS cardiology ICU modernised with Rs 22 Laks

Tirupati: SVIMS cardiology ICU modernised with Rs 22 Laks
x

SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar inaugurating cardiology ICU at SVIMS in Tirupati on Friday.

Highlights

The modernised ICU at Cardiology wing of SVIMS and seminar hall are inaugurated by the Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr RV Kumar on Friday.

Tirupati : The modernised ICU at Cardiology wing of SVIMS and seminar hall are inaugurated by the Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr RV Kumar on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Director said that earlier, TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy, who visited the cardiology wing and directed to modernise it.

Accordingly, it was upgraded with Rs 22 lakh. Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Medical Superintendent Dr R Ram, Cardiology department head Dr D Rajasekhar, Dr Vanajakshamma, Dr Jayachandra Reddy, Dr Koti Redddy and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X