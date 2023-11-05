Tirupati: SVIMS comes up with new master health packages

Tirupati: Leading healthcare provider in the region, SVIMS hospital, announced the introduction of master health packages to provide affordable and comprehensive healthcare to the general public.



These master health packages include a variety of packages to choose from including cardiac package specially designed for people with heart disease or other cardiovascular conditions.

SVIMS Medical Superintendent Dr R Ram said that everyone deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare and master health packages will ensure affordable and easy care they need.

These packages include a wide range of healthcare services including preventive care chronic disease management, specialty care and more. Cardiac packages include specific services for people with heart disease.

He said that people with heart disease or other cardiovascular conditions may have unique healthcare needs and the packages are designed to provide individuals with the care they need to manage their condition and live healthy.

Accordingly, to suit every need, eight packages each for male and female besides a special cardiology health checkup package were introduced from Saturday itself.

Further, these packages are available to everyone irrespective of their income or employment status. People interested in utilising the packages can call 8333997968.