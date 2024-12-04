  • Menu
Tirupati: Swarnaratham procession held

Tirupati: The procession of Swarnaratham held with religious ecstasy in Tiruchanur on Tuesday evening. Sri Padmavati Devi decked in jewels and pattuvastrams blessed devotees along the Mada streets encircling the temple. JEO Veerabrahmam, SE3 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, DeputyEO Govindarajan and others were present.

