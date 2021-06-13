Tirupati: Swimming pool, hotel to come up near Vinayak Sagar

Tirupati: District Collector M Harinarayanan along with Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha and senior officials on Saturday inspected the development initiatives taken up under the multi-crore Smart City project. In his hectic visit lasting for more than two hours, the collector inspected the Vinayak Sagar development works and treatment plant which are going on briskly and nearing completion.

As part of tank development, strengthening and widening of the bund, laying walking track and beautification of the entire tank area are in progress. Briefing the progress of works, the Commissioner said that a swimming pool and a hotel were also proposed under the Vinayak Sagar development plan.

Later, the collector inspected Gollavanigunta (tank) where the Corporation under Smart city project took up a series of development initiatives including a park, walk track, seating arrangements, massive tree plantation and open auditorium in an 10 acre sprawling tank area.

In his whirlwind visit, the collector inspected the 6 MW solar plant, Mahindra Waste to Energy Solution plant and Eco Fintx Organic manure production centre and a waste segregation plant coming up in addition to the existing plant to cope with increasing generation of household waste in the pilgrim city.

Girisha told the collector the energy solution plant aimed to produce power from the waste to help the corporation to ensure effective waste management.

Before winding up his inspection, the collector inspected the construction of a theatre coming up in the TUDA office complex in the city. Superintendent Engineer Mohan, Divisional Engineers Vijaykumar Reddy, Gomathi and others were among the officials accompanied the collector in his inspection of the smart city project works.