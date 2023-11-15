Tirupati: Taking insulin is not the final stage of diabetes, assert experts

Tirupati: Taking insulin is not the final stage of diabetes and it has no side effects. There is a need to allay all fears and debunk myths on the use of insulin, felt director-cum-vice-chancellor of SVIMS DR RV Kumar. SVIMS organised a discussion with multi-disciplinary specialists on Tuesday on the occasion of World Diabetes Day.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kumar said that there are a number of people who have been living even after 40-50 years of diagnosed with diabetes by using insulin. It is also important that indiscriminate use of medicines on their own will become deadly to the patients. Those who are engaged in physical activity will have the lower impact of diabetes.

Hence, it is important to exercise regularly. The director also felt that apart from focussing on keeping sugar levels normal, they should also visit multidisciplinary hospitals at regular intervals to undergo other medical tests as well. To educate on this aspect, a discussion has been organised with specialists from Nephrology, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Ophthalmology and Community medicine departments. There is a need to educate the rural people on diagnosing the diabetes in its early stages and suggest proper diet recommendations, he said. Head of Endocrinology department Dr Alok Sachan explained in detail the role of pancreas in the human body and the precautions to be taken by diabetes patients. Community medicine head Dr Sujith Kumar said India has about 10 crore diabetes patients which is highest in the world.

Nephrology head Dr R Ram said that there is no need of any fears about the disease as it has good medicines. Only four in every 100 are having kidney ailments as a result of diabetes. By concentrating on diet, exercise and sleep, diabetes can be kept within limits.

Professor of Cardiology Dr Vanajakshamma said that diabetes may have its adverse effects on the heart by impacting the blood supply. Professor of Neurology Dr Nanda Gopal said diabetes will adversely affect the nervous system which may lead to brain stroke, paralysis, etc.,

Dr Sri Latha of Ophthalmology department explained that high sugar levels may affect the eyes also and it is necessary to keep the levels under control.