Tirupati: TDP asks police to act with wisdom

Tirupati: TDP leaders flayed the arrest episode of former minister P Narayana in the SSC paper leakage issue. Addressing the media here on Wednesday, party state general secretary B Changal Rayudu, Tirupati parliament president G Narasimha Yadav and constituency in-charge M Sugunamma have strongly criticised the highhanded attitude of police in the entire episode.

Changal Rayudu felt that arrests and remand were not correct in cases and liable for imprisonment up to seven years. They also filed a section 409 case against Narayana which has to be imposed on public servants. If they resort to such violations, they will be liable for prosecution under contempt proceedings.

He recalled a case in Telangana High court in which it has granted liberty to an accused to initiate proceedings against police officials if the procedure for arrest under section 41A CrPC is violated. Also, Minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana made it clear earlier that there was no paper leakage on April 27. He advised the police to realise and act with wisdom hereafter. Narasimha Yadav said the arrest of Narayana was an evidence to atrocious rule in the state and warned that the police should pay a heavy price in future. TDP will never tolerate false cases to intimidate its leaders including party chief Chandrababu Naidu and will react strongly.

Sugunamma recalled that in the complaint filed by Chittoor DEO Purushotham, Narayana's name or his school name were not there. How can Narayana be concerned with the paper leakage case after nearly one hour of commencement of the examination? By arresting a Kapu leader, the government wanted to scare all Kapu leaders but they were courageous. Saying that the first two names in the accused list were municipal teachers, she questioned how Narayana was connected to this?