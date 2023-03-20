Tirupati: TDP celebrates victory in MLC polls with a huge rally

Tirupati: Celebrating the victory of TDP MLC candidate Dr Kancharla Srikanth from East Rayalaseema Graduates constituency in the recently concluded elections, TDP cadres organised a huge rally in the city on Sunday. Srikanth took part in the rally along with other leaders amid thunderous applause everywhere throughout the rally.

The rally began at the Nalugu Kalla Mandapam in the city and concluded at Ambedkar statue opposite RTC central bus station. TDP cadres actively took part in it by holding yellow flags in their hands. The leaders expressed their view that this victory was an indication of the people's pulse and in 2024, TDP will win with a thumping majority and assume power in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly-elected MLC Srikanth thanked all the graduates and TDP leaders, who cast their first and second priority votes to him. The same spirit should continue till party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu assumes power in the next elections. TDP Tirupati Parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav, Tirupati in-charge M Sugunamma, MLC BN Rajasimhulu, B Sudheer Reddy, RC Munikrishna, M Devanarayana Reddy and others took part in the rally.

Earlier in the morning, Dr Srikanth visited Tirumala and offered prayers at Sri Vari temple. He said that his victory was dedicated to party general secretary Nara Lokesh. He opined that these elections were an indication for the change of government in the state and in 2024 elections, TDP government under the leadership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu will assume power beyond any doubts.

He recalled that all parties including the ruling YSRCP have termed the MLC elections as semi-finals for the next elections and TDP has proved its strength in the semi-finals and is ready to win the finals too. The people were frustrated in the state with the inefficient government and want to vote for TDP in the next elections.