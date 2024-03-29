Tirupati TDP resolves to support JSP, BJP nominees

Tirupati: After initial resistance and much ado, Tirupati TDP leaders have fallen in line and decided to go with the party stand on supporting Jana Sena Party candidate. They all resolved to support the JSP and BJP candidates in Tirupati for Assembly and Lok Sabha respectively. Anticipating party ticket desperately, leaders in Tirupati Assembly constituency former MLA M Sugunamma in particular have raised serious objections over the choice of a non-local candidate to contest from Tirupati.

The TDP leaders and even JSP leaders have reacted sharply and said that if Pawan Kalyan comes as a candidate they will all welcome him. If not, no other non-local candidate will not be entertained and will support any local candidate only. However, the dissidence among JSP leaders was gradually neutralised and they agreed to the party high command’s decision.

In a press meet held two days back, Sugunamma got too emotional and questioned the TDP leadership about the injustice meted to her. She asked how they can support JSP and BJP candidates.

At this stage, following the directions of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, party Tirupati district president G Narasimha Yadav convened a meeting of all leaders of the party at various levels in the constituency on Thursday which was also attended by Sugunamma.

In the meeting Yadav moved a resolution to support Aarani Srinivasulu as MLA candidate from JSP and V Varaprasada Rao as MP candidate from BJP and elect them with a huge majority. All the leaders who attended the meeting supported it.

Speaking at the meeting Sugunamma said that the cadres were in pain that they could not vote for the cycle symbol this time. However, respecting the decision taken by party chief Naidu for the sake of the state development, it is imperative to ensure the victory of both Srinivasulu and Varaprasad and gift the two seats to Naidu.

The other leaders who spoke at the meeting have said that it is time to show the unity in the party and to defeat the YSRCP. Keeping all personal egos aside, everyone should wholeheartedly support the JSP and BJP candidates.

Sura Sudhakar Reddy, RC Munikrishna, Vinukonda Subramanyam, Mabbu Devanarayana Reddy, JB Srinvas, Vooka Vijaya Kumar, Koduru Balasubramanyam, Sridhar Varma, Pulugoru Muralikrishna Reddy, China Babu and others attended the meeting.