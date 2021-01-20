Tirupati: TDP's Dharma Parirakshana Yatra gets police nod

Tirupati: Ending the daylong suspense over getting the permission for the proposed Dharma Parirakshana Yatra which is scheduled to begin on Thursday from Alipiri, the TDP leaders and cadre heaved a sigh of relief after they got the formal approvals.

Earlier, the leaders were having doubts that police may deny permission for their Yatra which they planned as part of the launching of election campaign for the ensuing Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election. During the interaction with media also, TDP state president K Atchannaidu said the police has to give permission as they permitted rallies in the city on the occasion of birthday celebrations of the Chief Minister earlier this month. He even went on saying that the programme was intended to protect the sanctity of the pilgrim city which is the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

"Police should not create hurdles for such a programme and even if they deny permission, the proposed yatra will not stop. We know what to do. The Superintendent of Police should act as police officer and not as YSRCP office-bearer," commented Atchanna.

The party leaders have been approaching the SP in this regard and expecting a positive response from him. The party will not trouble everyone during the Yatra. It will be held peacefully and the protest will be held in a democratic way, he stated.

Atchannaidu also made it clear that they were listing out all acts of police officials who are resorting to filing of false cases and troubling party cadre. When the party bounce back to power, all such officials will have to pay a price for such acts and the party will not leave out anyone, he warned. After getting police permission, party leaders have intensified their arrangements for Thursday's Yatra. They went into a jubilant mood and plunged into their allotted roles to complete the formalities to make the programme a grand success.

Party Tirupati Parliament president G Narasimha Yadav told The Hans India that the programme will commence at 10.30 am from Alipiri in which party state president Atchannaidu and other senior leaders will participate.