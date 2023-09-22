Live
Just In
Tirupati: Telugu Naidu’s Students Federation protest N Chandrababu Naidu arrest
Students led by Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) staged a protest at SV University here on Thursday, opposing the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.
Tirupati : Students led by Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) staged a protest at SV University here on Thursday, opposing the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu. They protested at Ambedkar statue by covering their eyes with black ribbon.
Speaking on the occasion, TNSF leaders K Hemanth Royal, Chinna, RK Naidu, Siva Sankar Naik and others said that during his tenure as the CM, Naidu had set up 42 skill development centres and provided training to thousands of youth. ‘They could get better employment opportunities with their skill. Yet the government wanted to see him in jail and forged an illegal case out of political vendetta,’ they stated.
Further, to suppress the protests, TDP leaders and supporters were being detained at their residences, they added. the TNSF leaders warned that if the government continue the same attitude, people will start State-wide revolt along with all party students.
TNSF leaders Ganesh, Harish, Somesh, Bhimesh, Chandu, Vijay and others participated.