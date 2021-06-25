Tirupati: Third Front gaining strength says CPI K Narayana

Tirupati: The Third Front is gaining strength and will see the downfall of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next election, said CPI national secretary K Narayana.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that in the recent Panchayat elections in the biggest State Uttar Pradesh, the BJP was routed and the same fate awaits the saffron party in the State Assembly election next year.

Welcoming the candidature of the National Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar for the President's election, he said that he is sure to win in the election due next year. The BJP defeat in UP coupled with Sharad Pawar win in the Presidential election would prove fatal to the BJP and mark an end to the tyrannical and anti-people rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he averred.

Stating that the country is witnessing a strong anti-BJP wave, he said the CPI is ready to support any alliance in any State formed against BJP to defeat the communal and fascist forces.

Though the Communists have differences with the Congress in Kerala and Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, it will not come in the way of the Left parties efforts to strengthen the third front to dislodge the BJP government which is the ultimate aim of the Left parties, he said portending a sweeping change soon in the national politics.

Lambasting the Modi government, he said he became a stooge of corporate and his anti-poor policies turned them poorer.

He criticised the Centre's import of Rs 16000 crore worth pulses and Rs 18,000 crore worth edible oil as the import resulted in the farmers not getting remunerative price for their produce.

On the spiralling fuel prices, he said both the Centre and State governments were vying with each other in imposing taxes on petrol and diesel unmindful of the heavy burden on the common man and demanded to rollback of all taxes on petrol and diesel to bring down the fuel prices.

On the raging water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Communist leader urged the leaders from both States to avoid provoking remarks and try to settle the issue amicably. If required, they can take the Centre's help to resolve the dispute and ensure a fair deal to both the States.

CPI district secretary A Rama Naidu and city secretary Viswanath were present.