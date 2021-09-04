Tirupati: Three TTD colleges bag ISO certification

Tirupati: Three TTD colleges got ISO-9001 certification. A team from ISO handed over the certificate here on Friday to TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy. The EO presented the ISO-9001 certificates to the TTD colleges Principals including SV Arts College, Sri Padmavathi Degree & PG College and Sri Govindaraja Swamy Arts College. Handing over the certificates at his chambers at the TTD Administrative Building, the TTD EO said the Institutions had bagged the universal recognition of ISO-9001 for their excellence in Quality Management System (ISO-9001), Environmental Management System (ISO-14001), Energy Management Standard (ISO-50001) and workplace safety measures.

Alapati Sivaiah, MD and Maoulika, Director of HyM International Certification Pvt Ltd lauded the cleanliness, garbage handling and Implementation of Covid-19 guidelines at the TTD educational institutions.

The TTD EO congratulated the SPW College Principal Mahadevamma, SV Arts College Principal Narayanamma and SGS Arts College Principal Venugopal Reddy for maintenance of educational standards, environmental protection, power conservation and for documentation in the TTD institutions.

The TTD EO also complimented TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, TTD education officer C Govindarajan for their continuous efforts in encouraging the TTD colleges to improve their standards. FA & CAO O Balaji and others were also present.