Tirupati: TNTUC flays rising petrol, diesel prices

Tirupati: Protesting against the rising petrol and diesel prices, Telugu Nadu Trade Union Congress (TNTUC) held a novel demonstration by pulling the bullock cart in Tirupati on Monday.

TNTUC state general secretary Amburu Sindhuja led the protest and criticised the state government for imposing a huge tax burden on the people during its two-year tenure.

She alleged that the state government had failed in controlling the rising prices of essential commodities. The petrol and diesel prices have been revising upwards regularly for the past six months making life miserable for common people.

The government has not even considered the reduction of state taxes during pandemic period though many other states took steps in this direction.

She recalled that during the TDP tenure, then CM N Chandrababu Naidu has reduced Rs 2 tax per litre on petrol and diesel to give some relief to the people from rising prices. But Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to fulfil his promise in this regard though he made much hue and cry on this while in opposition.

In addition, it has been increasing taxes on various sectors and even levied more tax burden on garbage too. Though people have been struggling to make their both ends meet due to the pandemic effect, the government was not showing mercy on them. She also demanded financial assistance for construction labourers.

She demanded that both Central and state governments should immediately take steps to bring down the fuel prices. Former city MLA M Sugunamma, TDP Tirupati Parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav, party state organising secretary Inukonda Subramanyam, TNTUC state vice-president Lakshmipathi Naidu, general secretary Nagothu Sivaji, Reddappa Naidu, Chakrala Usha, Corporator RC Munikrishna and others took part in the protest.