Tirupati to witness triangular fight

Tirupati : Tirupati Assembly constituency is going to witness a triangle fight, with the Congress and CPI alliance deciding to put up joint candidate for Assembly polls.

Congress and CPI are jointly contesting the Assembly elections in the state following a pact between the two parties. In the discussions held between the two parties, it was decided to allot 10 Assembly seats, including Tirupati to CPI.

CPI sources said that they will soon declare their candidate for Tirupati. The ruling YSRCP has already fielded Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, son of city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy as its candidate, while Jana Sena Party nominee Jangalapalli Srinivasulu is in the fray on behalf of TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. The Tirupati seat was allotted to JSP as per the agreement between TDP, JSP and BJP. The two parties YSRCP and BJP already intensified their campaign under two parties (YSRCP, JSP) Abhinay Reddy, Jangalapalli Srinivasulu were involved in hectic electioneering.



The Congress party and its partner CPI already evolved the plan to take up the brisk campaign in the city. With this, Tirupati Assembly seat going to witness a triangle contest in the coming elections.

