Tirupati: Trimasika Metlotsavam begins on grand note

Tirupati: Trimasika Metlotsavam, a three-day devotional programme involving the women members of Bhajan mandals from various states, took off on a colourful note here on Monday.

The event began with a sonorous rendering of Suprabatha followed by Dhyanam and Bhajan by the troupe members in Govindaraja Satralu, the venue of the Metlotsavam, behind Railway station.

Later, singing of select Sankirtanas by the troupe members added more to the spiritual tempo gripped the Choultry complex. The discourses by eminent scholars on various topics of Sanatana Dharma were held to inspire the devout.

In the evening, a Shobha Yatra (rally) was held from Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple to TTD Choultries behind the railway station. TTD Dasa Sahitya Project Special Officer Ananda Theerthacharyulu flagged off the rally.

Over 3,500 Bhajana Mandals members from the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu participated in the yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Officer Ananda Theerthacharyulu said Harinama Sankeerthana was the ultimate devotional tool to attain salvation.

He said on July 12, Metlotsavam will be performed at Padala Mandapam in Alipiri footpath route at 4:30 am and the participant start trekking the hills through Alipiri footpath and perform metla puja all along the 10 km serpentine pedestrian path to Tirumala, marking the conclusion of the three-day spiritual event aimed to invigorate the Bhajan troupes in

the state to spread their devotional activities for further strengthening of Sanatana Dharma.

Meanwhile, due to the diversion of traffic for facilitating the last phase of Srinivasa Setu flyover works, causing severe inconvenience to the devotees and also resulting in traffic snarls on the busy DR Mahal Road.